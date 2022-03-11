Research Analysts Set Expectations for Deckers Outdoor Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $15.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.56 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of DECK opened at $259.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $231.88 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $1,729,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,250,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

