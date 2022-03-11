Reviewing NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Opera has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Opera and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 1 0 3.00 NetEase 0 1 6 0 2.86

Opera currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 259.41%. NetEase has a consensus target price of $129.57, indicating a potential upside of 63.58%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than NetEase.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera -6.28% -0.30% -0.28% NetEase 19.25% 18.79% 11.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Opera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of NetEase shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opera and NetEase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $251.46 million 2.17 -$15.78 million ($0.14) -33.78 NetEase $13.75 billion 3.86 $2.73 billion $3.88 20.41

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Opera. Opera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NetEase beats Opera on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through following business segments: Online game services, Youdao, and Innovative businesses and others. The Online game services segment has produced some of China’s most renowned and longest running online PC-client games, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as other highly successful games, such as Tianxia III, New Ghost and Justice. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. Through Youdao, the Company’s majority-controlled subs

