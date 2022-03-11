Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.66) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($73.38) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.65) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,338.33 ($69.95).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,499 ($72.05) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,518.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,084.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10). The company has a market capitalization of £89.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.99), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($754,777.12).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

