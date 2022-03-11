Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,024 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Popular were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP opened at $81.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.03. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.96 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group started coverage on Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

