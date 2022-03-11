Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,112 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 62.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,112,000 after buying an additional 98,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,338,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,778,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,728,000 after buying an additional 909,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.11.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

