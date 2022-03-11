Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DaVita were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in DaVita by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in DaVita by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 52,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in DaVita by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.86.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.87. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

