Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $543,000 Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,413 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBR. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

