Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,711 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

