Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HSBC were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in HSBC by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 258,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSBC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.06) to GBX 725 ($9.50) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.53) to GBX 565 ($7.40) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

