Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,482 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,357,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,877,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RDY opened at $50.56 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

