Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 871 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth about $231,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of KOF opened at $51.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

