RiverTree Advisors LLC Buys 17,098 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $20.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18.

