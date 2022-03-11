RiverTree Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Marathon Oil comprises 0.7% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRO opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.