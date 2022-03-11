Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target to $152.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.90. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,871,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $74,019,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

