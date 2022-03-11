Rosenblatt Securities Raises Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target to $152.00

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.33.
CBOE opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.90.
About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.
