Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Real Good Food from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Real Good Food stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Real Good Food will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

