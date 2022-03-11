Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 10,541 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.55% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FTXL stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $83.10.
