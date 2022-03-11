Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €2.90 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.15) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.89) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.59) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($4.67) price objective on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.24) to €4.00 ($4.35) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.24) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.87 ($4.20).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.73) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($6.79).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

