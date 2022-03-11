Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $98.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHK. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.91. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 160.87% and a net margin of 108.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($42.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

