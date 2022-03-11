Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $235.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $237.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CASY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.70.

Shares of CASY opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.89. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

