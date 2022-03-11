Royal Bank of Canada Raises Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Price Target to C$14.00

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International stock opened at C$11.24 on Monday. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of C$6.42 and a twelve month high of C$11.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$926.18 million and a P/E ratio of 34.91.

In other Major Drilling Group International news, Senior Officer Denis Joseph Larocque sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$554,409.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,275 shares in the company, valued at C$764,693.66.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.