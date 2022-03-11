Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,102 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

