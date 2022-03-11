Royal Bank of Canada Sells 132,504 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

LYG opened at $2.32 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

