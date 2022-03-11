Royal Bank of Canada Sells 132,504 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
LYG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.
About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.