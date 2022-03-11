Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,092 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Shares of QUS opened at $117.99 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.63.

