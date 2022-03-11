Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

ROYMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.00) to GBX 680 ($8.91) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.18) to GBX 768 ($10.06) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 540 ($7.08) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $404.30.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

