Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $96.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.11.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

