Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 4% Lower This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $858.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,954.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.75 or 0.06639409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00266040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.60 or 0.00729835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00067177 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00434742 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.84 or 0.00382534 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 36,616,570 coins and its circulating supply is 36,499,257 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.