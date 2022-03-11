S Robson Walton Sells 128,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 27th, S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90.
- On Thursday, December 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 93,747 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $13,126,454.94.
- On Monday, December 20th, S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57.
- On Thursday, December 16th, S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.63 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $395.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.08%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.
Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.