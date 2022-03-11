Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

NYSE:SB opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

SB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

