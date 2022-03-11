Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 17,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,804. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 268,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

