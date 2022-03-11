Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $45,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 123.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 127.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM opened at $179.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.44 and a 1 year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

About Sanderson Farms (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.