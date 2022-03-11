Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SDVKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.60.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

