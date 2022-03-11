Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€770.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($836.96) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($847.83) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($652.17) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($869.57) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($869.57) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €753.69 ($819.23).

