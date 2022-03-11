Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Sunday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Saunders International’s previous interim dividend of $0.0075.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Saunders International Limited engages in the design, construction, and maintenance of steel bulk liquid storage facilities, tanks, and road and rail bridges in Australia. The company also manufactures precast concrete products for transport infrastructure projects; and provides a range of specialized services for the maintenance of commercial, industrial, and marine infrastructure and assets.

