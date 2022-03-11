SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 211.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,759 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,169,000 after purchasing an additional 138,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,369,000 after buying an additional 231,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $328.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.36 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $250.52 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.07.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 108.92%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,769,216. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.46.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

