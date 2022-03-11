SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Lowered to $370.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $370.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBAC. Bank of America upped their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $328.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $250.52 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.92%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,769,216. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,503,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,630,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

