Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.76. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.74%.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

