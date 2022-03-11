Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $179.75 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.44 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.42.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.57.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

