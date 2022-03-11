Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 1,842 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 1.6% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter worth $101,000. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFVI stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.52.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

