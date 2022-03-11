Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 31,221 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,221 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,370,000 after buying an additional 1,032,242 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,627,000 after buying an additional 139,322 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 56.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,213,629. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

