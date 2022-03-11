Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $271.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.79 and its 200-day moving average is $247.29. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $416.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $16.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.43 by $5.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 52.55% and a net margin of 13.28%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

