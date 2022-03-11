Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.22

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.22 and last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

