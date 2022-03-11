Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.
Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $60.09 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95.
In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Scientific Games (Get Rating)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.