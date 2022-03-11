Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $60.09 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Hamish Mclennan purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $342,437.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

