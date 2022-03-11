Scout Investments Inc. Has $446,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

NYSE UL opened at $44.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

