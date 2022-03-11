Scout Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Proto Labs worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 40.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 40,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 47.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after buying an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:PRLB opened at $53.10 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 1.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Proto Labs Profile (Get Rating)
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
