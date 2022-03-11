Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Sealed Air stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sealed Air by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.