Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,899 ($24.88) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,730.25 ($22.67).

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,170 ($15.33) on Friday. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,309.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.