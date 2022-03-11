Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 36,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 136,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 40,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,636. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $45.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.