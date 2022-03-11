Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,964. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $56.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.