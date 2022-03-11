Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,964. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $56.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22.

