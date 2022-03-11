Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $27,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 126.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Dover by 308.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Dover in the third quarter worth $204,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Dover by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Dover stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.40. 10,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.45. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $132.46 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

